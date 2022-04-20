Countries with the most wind power capacity 2020

World's total wind capacity amounted to 733,276MW in 2020, among which China generated about 38% (highest in the world).

India has the highest wind power capacity in South Asia followed by Pakistan (1,236MW). Bangladesh has 3MW of installed wind power capacity (as of 2020).

Even though China holds the highest share, Denmark (1,068MW per capita) ranks first in terms of per capita wind power capacity, followed by Sweden (933MW), Ireland (864MW), Germany (747MW), and Norway (738MW).

