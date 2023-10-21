US, Israel considering provisional government to be established in Gaza - Bloomberg

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/TASS
21 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 12:06 pm

US President Joe Biden lholds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, US, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
US President Joe Biden lholds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, US, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The United States and Israel are discussing an option of creating a temporary government in the Gaza Strip with support from the UN and involvement of Arab nations, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Discussions are at an early phase and will depend on developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly the ground operation of Israeli troops, the news agency said.

Creation of the interim government would be "incredibly difficult" and it "would be even more of a challenge" to secure support from Arab governments for that, Bloomberg noted.

