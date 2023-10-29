Internet connectivity being restored to Gaza; Death toll crosses 8000

FILE PHOTO: Smoke is rising after an Israeli strike on Gaza seen from a viewpoint in Southern Israel October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war in Gaza will be "long and difficult" with Israel intensifying its aerial strikes and progressing to the "next phase" of operations.

NetBlocks, a watchdog organization that monitors cybersecurity, confirms Gaza's internet connectivity has been restored.

Gaza remained under a communications blackout for a second day as aid groups said they were unable to contact teams on the ground.

Netanyahu met representatives of families of captives after they threatened to start street protests.

Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, says the group is ready for an "immediate" prisoner swap with Israel.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has called for immediate international action to stop what he called "the genocide in Gaza".

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people and saw 229 people kidnapped as hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,000 people have been killed by Israel's retaliatory attacks

10:20am

Netanyahu says Israel 'more united than ever'. But is its gov't really united?

In his speech announcing the "second phase" of Israel's Gaza offensive, Netanyahu said the country was "more united than ever". But Israeli media reports over the past several days hint at divisions within the Israeli premier's administration. Israel launches Gaza war's second phase with ground operation, Netanyahu says Israel's defence and army leaders have been clamouring to launch a full-scale ground invasion but Netanyahu has faced pressure – largely from the US – to take a more incremental approach and buy time to try to secure the release of captives held in Gaza. As Al Jazeera's senior analyst Marwan Bishara wrote, the tension between "Netanyahu and the other two leading generals in the war cabinet, Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant, is widening this division and creating confusion over the much-anticipated land invasion". "The rift is driven by personal, military, political and ideological disagreements that emerged well before the war started, and are likely to shape the Israeli polity well after it ends."

10:00am

People in Gaza 'immediately' reaching out to families as services return: Al Jazeera

People in Gaza are "immediately" trying to communicate with their families after waking up to find out that some telecommunication services have returned, Al Jazeera's Safwat Kahlout is reporting from the besieged enclave. Kahlout described the last 24 hours as being "the hardest in the last three weeks" as people in Gaza were unable to communicate with their families immediately after Israeli air attacks as they have become used to doing. As one of the few people with an international eSim card, Kahlout said he had been helping many people check up on their families during the blackout. "I have been getting many calls and many messages from people living outside asking me to go and check if their family, their relatives, are still alive," he said.

9:50am

Gaza telecoms company confirms restoration of services

The Palestine Telecommunications Company also says that landline, mobile and internet services are now gradually being restored, reports Al Jazeera. In a post on X, the company added its technical teams "are diligently addressing the damage to the internal network infrastructure under challenging conditions". We are pleased to announce that telecommunication services (landline, mobile, and internet) in Gaza Strip, disrupted on Friday, October 27, 2023, due to the ongoing aggression, are gradually being restored.



1/2 — Paltel (@Paltelco) October 29, 2023

8:55am

NetBlocks confirms Gaza internet connectivity restored

The internet observatory says that internet connectivity is being restored in the Gaza Strip, according to real-time data.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip; service was disrupted on Friday amid heavy bombardment by Israel, leaving most residents cut off from the outside world at a critical moment 📈 pic.twitter.com/I7hBa9L9I9— NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 29, 2023

Palestinian media outlets earlier said telephone and internet communications were returning gradually to Gaza.

Journalists and social media users said they were able to connect to the internet using wi-fi.

8:40am

Qatar-led negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue, source says

Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at de-escalating fighting in Gaza continued on Saturday, a source briefed on the negotiations said, even as Israel intensified its assault on the enclave.

Talks have not broken down, but are taking place at a "much slower pace" than before the escalation from Friday evening, the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of negotiations.

Gaza's besieged people had barely any communication with the outside world on Saturday as Israeli jets dropped more bombs on the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave and military chiefs said a long-threatened ground offensive was gearing up.

8:40am

Telecommunications gradually returning in Gaza: Reports

Telecommunications are gradually being restored in the Gaza Strip, reports Al-Jazeera.

Several Palestinian media outlets are reporting the resumption of telephone and internet services.

Phone networks and the internet were largely cut off on Friday as Israel announced an expansion of its military offensive on Gaza.

8:30am

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

Gaza's besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel's warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armour pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave, with Israeli military chiefs signalling they were gearing up for an expanded ground offensive.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Netanyahu warned Israelis to expect a "long and hard" campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion. Some of US President Joe Biden's aides have advised Israeli counterparts to hold off on an immediate all-out assault, US officials have said.

Even as initial ground operations appeared limited for now, Netanyahu pledged to spare no effort to free the more than 200 hostages, including Americans and other foreigners, held by Hamas.

8:15am

Saudi defence minister to visit US capital on Monday: Report

Khalid bin Salman will visit Washington, DC, on Monday for talks with senior US officials, the Axios news website is reporting.

The long-planned visit – which has not been publicly confirmed by the US – comes amid fears the Israel-Hamas war could spill over to other parts of the Middle East.

7:45am

Israeli forces storm Jenin, confrontations erupt

We're getting reports that Israeli forces have launched a raid in Jenin, the latest such overnight operation in the occupied West Bank since the war erupted.

Witnesses told Palestinian news agency Wafa that confrontations erupted after Israeli forces stormed several neighbourhoods of the city.

7:40am

Second US aircraft carrier moves into Mediterranean

The USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its strike group has moved through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean.

The USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group is already in the eastern Mediterranean, part of a buildup of American forces as the US supports Israel, reports Al-Jazeera.

7:35am

Turkey responds after Israel pulls diplomats

Turkey has responded after Israel's foreign affairs minister said he was withdrawing diplomats and planning a "reevaluation" of the relationship between the two countries on Saturday.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Israel "cannot even tolerate criticism and condemnation" even as it "[commits] a crime against humanity in front of the whole world".

Press Release Regarding the Statements of Certain Israeli Authorities https://t.co/BfIXZ1mHiV pic.twitter.com/DShVJtGOIg— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) October 28, 2023

7:15am

Protests demanding ceasefire continue around the world

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in big cities across the globe for another day to demand an end to Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

In the US city of San Francisco, the local branch of the activist group Jewish Voice for Peace said more than 15,000 people blocked a highway to demand "an end to the genocide in Gaza".

"Palestinians, Arabs, Jews, everyone here wants this bloodshed to end now," the group wrote on social media.

We have taken over the freeway in San Francisco, over 15,000 of us demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza



Palestinians, Arabs, Jews, everyone here wants this bloodshed to end now



Ceasefire now, end the occupation, stop the killing #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/RXiGT6cKNT— JVP Bay Area (@JVPBayArea) October 29, 2023

7:05am

'Intolerable level of human suffering': ICRC president

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has issued an urgent appeal for civilians to be protected as Israel says it is expanding its offensive in Gaza.

"I am shocked by the intolerable level of human suffering and urge the parties to the conflict to deescalate now," Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement, urging the parties to respect international humanitarian law.