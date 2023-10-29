Gazans break into aid centres taking flour, supplies, UN says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 02:52 pm

Related News

Gazans break into aid centres taking flour, supplies, UN says

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling group Hamas

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 02:52 pm
Wateen, a 14 months old Palestinian who was injured in an Israeli strike which killed her mother and injured her twin brother Ahmed, is bottle-fed at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Wateen, a 14 months old Palestinian who was injured in an Israeli strike which killed her mother and injured her twin brother Ahmed, is bottle-fed at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Thousands of Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centres of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) grabbing flour and "basic survival items", the organisation said on Sunday.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," UNRWA said in a statement.

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling group Hamas.

World+Biz / Middle East

Hamas / Israel / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

4h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

2h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

4h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

19h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

21h | TBS Economy