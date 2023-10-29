Gazans break into aid centres taking flour, supplies, UN says

Wateen, a 14 months old Palestinian who was injured in an Israeli strike which killed her mother and injured her twin brother Ahmed, is bottle-fed at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Thousands of Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centres of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) grabbing flour and "basic survival items", the organisation said on Sunday.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," UNRWA said in a statement.

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling group Hamas.