The Weeknd’s drama series “The Idol” gets green light

The Weeknd's six-episode drama series "The Idol" is all set to hit HBO soon.

Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) is starring in "The Idol" opposite Lily-Rose Depp.

He has also co-written the series, reports Variety.

The star-studded cast of "The Idol" includes eight more popular celebrities; Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche.

Meanwhile, Amy Seimetz is on board to direct all six episodes of the series.

"When the multi-talented Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us 'The Idol,' it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO has ever done before," reports Variety quoting Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.