US actress Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for "Friends" in 2003

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:28 am
Christina Applegate. Photo: Collected
Christina Applegate. Photo: Collected

Emmy-winning US actress Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and described her condition as a "tough road".

"A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing," her tweet added.

Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for "Friends" in 2003. She was nominated in the same category for the same show in 2004. She was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Samantha Who?" in 2008 and 2009.

In 2019 and 2020, Applegate was nominated in the lead actress category again for "Dead to Me", which was also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Applegate, who first gained fame as a child actress in the hit sitcom "Married With Children", was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had a double mastectomy.

