Actress Selma Blair opens up about life with Multiple Sclerosis in her documentary

Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, but she had symptoms over a decade

Selma Blair. Photo: Collected
Selma Blair. Photo: Collected

Selma Blair opened up about her battle against Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in her documentary film "Introducing Selma Blair", directed by Rachel Fleit.

Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, but she had symptoms over a decade, leading her to believe she is suffering from the disease long ago.

Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong condition that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes the immune system to attack one's own healthy cells or the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibres, reports Mayo Clinic. MS can lead to problems with vision, sensation, arm or leg movement, or balance.

From receiving chemotherapy, chopping off her hair to stem cell transplant, the film explores Selma's struggle and fights against MS.  The fact that Selma herself is acting on the documentary and sharing clips of her chemotherapy has added a solid emotional hue to the trailer.

Released on Thursday, the trailer starts with Selma's voice-over where she says, "I always thought I was on a reality show."  "Like I was in a documentary, but only God would see it and disapprove," Said Selma while staggering down the stairs and striking an ironic pose in front of the mirror.   

She felt as if she was "shooting the final days of her life", but the struggle is real. During her days in hospitals, she was yearning to spend more days with her little son.

Even though Selma is not very popular, she was famous for the wrong kind of attention. When she used to stumble because of her disease, the media interpreted she might be in a highly drunken state.  

In an Instagram post after the diagnosis, Selma wrote, "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it."

"Introducing Selma" will have a theatrical release on 15th October, followed by a discovery+ steaming service release on 21st October.

