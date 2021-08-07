Stranger Things 4 teaser: Eleven prepares to reunite with monsters from her past

07 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 11:03 am

Stranger Things 4 teaser: Eleven prepares to reunite with monsters from her past

The new season will bring back David Harbour as well, whose fate was uncertain after the end of season three

07 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 11:03 am
Stranger Things 4 teaser. Photo: Collected
Stranger Things 4 teaser. Photo: Collected

Millie Bobby Brown and the gang are all coming back for the fourth season of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. The new season will bring back David Harbour as well, whose fate was uncertain after the end of season three.

The new teaser opens with tiny snapshots from the seasons gone by. After some more flashback scenes, fans finally get to see the new footage. Millie's Eleven is out of breath as some agents hold her back. She is looking at something in disbelief and her hair is longer than we saw it last time.

The rest of the gang, including Joyce, Nancy, Dustin, Max and Steve (played by Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Joe Keery, respectively) are on an adventure of their own, seemingly looking for clues at a dark and dingy place. David Harbour's Jim Hopper makes a reappearance in some Russian outfits, brandishing a flame-thrower. There are more glimpses of Dungeons & Dragons and riding bikes in the dark.

The show has recently added four new recurring cast members. As per Variety, the Netflix series has cast Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien. The new season is currently in production in Atlanta.

McNulty will play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of the heroes. Truitt will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life, until shocking events send his life spiralling out of control.

Ting Chen will play Ms Kelly, a popular guidance counsellor who cares deeply for her students, especially those struggling the most. Van Dien will play Chrissy, Hawkins' High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

The new season will be out in 2022.

