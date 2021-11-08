‘Stranger Things’ season 4 teaser out now: Welcome to California

Glitz

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 09:39 am

Related News

‘Stranger Things’ season 4 teaser out now: Welcome to California

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 09:39 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

We have been waiting long enough for 'Stranger Things' season 4 and the latest teaser exhilarates us further. Collider reports on the new teaser of 'Stranger Things', giving a breakdown.

And now, the eagerness could not have been more intense.

The latest teaser reveals that Season 4 will be set in California. Starting in a more peaceful way, the teaser takes off with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) writing a letter to Mike ( Finn Wolfhard), where she mentions how long it has been, precisely 185 days since the two have seen each other.

We also see Eleven and Will (Noah Schnapp) going to school. Eleven narrates the letter Mike is reading. She tells Mike how she likes school but the scene clearly shows that Eleven is struggling to fit in and is perhaps, 'othered' out.

There is a contrast with the scenes of the teaser with Eleven's narration, because clearly, she is having a hard time trying to adjust at school.

She ends her letter saying she is looking forward to spring because she finally gets to see Mike, with her last words as, "best spring break ever."

And soon enough, the true nature of the series comes out as the next scenes then bit by bit reveal every madness we can expect from the next season. Seems like spring break will not be how Eleven had hoped it to be.

Wolfhard during a recent interview also stated how the show gets darker as it proceeds with new seasons. He mentions, "this is the darkest season that there'll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything."

Are you excited to see what 'Stranger Things' will bring in the upcoming Season 4?

Stranger Things / Stranger Things 4 teaser / Stranger Things 4 / Stranger Things season 4

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

16h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

16h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

16h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022