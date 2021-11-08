‘Stranger Things’ season 4 teaser out now: Welcome to California

We have been waiting long enough for 'Stranger Things' season 4 and the latest teaser exhilarates us further. Collider reports on the new teaser of 'Stranger Things', giving a breakdown.

And now, the eagerness could not have been more intense.

The latest teaser reveals that Season 4 will be set in California. Starting in a more peaceful way, the teaser takes off with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) writing a letter to Mike ( Finn Wolfhard), where she mentions how long it has been, precisely 185 days since the two have seen each other.

We also see Eleven and Will (Noah Schnapp) going to school. Eleven narrates the letter Mike is reading. She tells Mike how she likes school but the scene clearly shows that Eleven is struggling to fit in and is perhaps, 'othered' out.

There is a contrast with the scenes of the teaser with Eleven's narration, because clearly, she is having a hard time trying to adjust at school.

She ends her letter saying she is looking forward to spring because she finally gets to see Mike, with her last words as, "best spring break ever."

Video of Stranger Things 4 | Welcome to California | Netflix

And soon enough, the true nature of the series comes out as the next scenes then bit by bit reveal every madness we can expect from the next season. Seems like spring break will not be how Eleven had hoped it to be.

Wolfhard during a recent interview also stated how the show gets darker as it proceeds with new seasons. He mentions, "this is the darkest season that there'll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything."

Are you excited to see what 'Stranger Things' will bring in the upcoming Season 4?