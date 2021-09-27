The spooky family is back!

The Addams Family is all set to hit theatres with more spookiness after the excellent box office turn-out of about 24 million USD of its first animated film.

During the release of the first film in 2019, the sequel - "The Addams Family 2" - was already in the making.

The initial teaser of the sequel came out on 8 October of 2019, just two days after the first film's release.

And even though the film industry had to delay all activity due to Covid- 19, the disruption did not hamper the filmmaker's initial promise to release it by Halloween of 2021.

As we already know, "The ADDAMS FAMILY 2" is a follow-up to the first movie and it will be co-directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon.

The cast is still the same as the first film. It includes - Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Bill Hader as Cyrus - a new character, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as Uncle Fester and Gomez's Cousin Itt, Conrad Vernon as Lurch, and many more.

However, this time, Pugsley will be voiced by Javon "Wanna" Walton, who was previously voiced by the "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard.

The trailer teases a family trip of the Addams' meant to never be forgotten. An adventure where Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the rest will be seen hitting the road.

As per the trailer, the father, Gomez Addams seems upset about his children growing up and growing out of family traditions. The children miss dinner time and also do not seem interested in spending time with Morticia and Gomez.

This pushes Gomez to take action and arrange a family bonding trip. We even see Lurch completely loaded with luggage as he loads them into the iconic Addams family car.

Gomez thinks the family deserves to reunite through a close family road adventure to a place never gone before. If you have watched the trailer, you have heard it say "Prepare to go where no Addams has gone before." The family will be seen going through a crazy escapade. And during it, they meet their hilarious cousin Itt, that too on a jet ski. Talk about enigmatic appearances! The journey then becomes more entertaining.

The trailer also includes bits of the famous Addams Family theme song that also takes you back to the days when the cartoon became popular.

By the looks of it, the trailer of the sequel seems exciting, funny, and something to look forward to. Buckle up as the Addams Family takes you along in their high-spirited journey!