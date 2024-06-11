Gravity Falls revival teased by Disney

Gravity Falls might be heading for a revival, as Meredith Roberts, Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television, hinted that discussions are underway with the show's creator.

In a recent interview, Roberts disclosed that they are exploring the possibility of reviving the animated series and have reached out to Alex Hirsch to facilitate this.

"You know, we're in conversations with Alex. He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never," Roberts told The Direct.

Gravity Falls, created by Alex Hirsch, debuted on Disney Channel in 2012 with a 20-episode season.

