Trial of Magneto teaser hints at X-Men versus Avengers

Marvel Comics has released a thrilling trailer video for the upcoming X-Men miniseries, The Trial of Magneto, and it's hinting at an explosive confrontation with the Avengers.

The X-Men's Hellfire Gala was supposed to secure the future of the mutant race, with the mutants even terraforming Mars. Unfortunately, events took a tragic twist the very next morning, when the X-Men discovered the Scarlet Witch had been murdered on Krakoan soil.

This story will continue in the upcoming Trial of Magneto miniseries by Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck, launching in August 2021.

There, the Master of Magnetism will be blamed for Scarlet Witch's death, and the evidence against him looks pretty strong; he invited Wanda Maximoff to the Hellfire Gala in the first place, and he was the last person to see her alive. The world will be watching to see mutant justice in action.

Marvel Comics has released a new video teasing The Trial of Magneto, in which Leah Williams' X-Factor team investigate the murder scene to figure out the truth.

Making matters worse, the trailer hints this will lead to conflict with the Avengers - with Earth's Mightiest Heroes challenging the X-Men after the death of one of their own.

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto is one of several major projects coming in the next couple of months as the Reign of X era of X-Men kicks into high gear. A new volume of X-Men launched earlier this month.

"Head of X" Jonathan Hickman's new miniseries Inferno, promising to provide answers to questions posed in House of X and Powers of X, launches in September. Way of X will conclude with X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation in September before pivoting into something new.