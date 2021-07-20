Trial of Magneto teaser hints at X-Men versus Avengers

Splash

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 09:42 am

Related News

Trial of Magneto teaser hints at X-Men versus Avengers

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 09:42 am

Marvel Comics has released a thrilling trailer video for the upcoming X-Men miniseries, The Trial of Magneto, and it's hinting at an explosive confrontation with the Avengers.

The X-Men's Hellfire Gala was supposed to secure the future of the mutant race, with the mutants even terraforming Mars. Unfortunately, events took a tragic twist the very next morning, when the X-Men discovered the Scarlet Witch had been murdered on Krakoan soil.

This story will continue in the upcoming Trial of Magneto miniseries by Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck, launching in August 2021. 

There, the Master of Magnetism will be blamed for Scarlet Witch's death, and the evidence against him looks pretty strong; he invited Wanda Maximoff to the Hellfire Gala in the first place, and he was the last person to see her alive. The world will be watching to see mutant justice in action.

Marvel Comics has released a new video teasing The Trial of Magneto, in which Leah Williams' X-Factor team investigate the murder scene to figure out the truth. 

Making matters worse, the trailer hints this will lead to conflict with the Avengers - with Earth's Mightiest Heroes challenging the X-Men after the death of one of their own.

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto is one of several major projects coming in the next couple of months as the Reign of X era of X-Men kicks into high gear. A new volume of X-Men launched earlier this month. 

"Head of X" Jonathan Hickman's new miniseries Inferno, promising to provide answers to questions posed in House of X and Powers of X, launches in September. Way of X will conclude with X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation in September before pivoting into something new.

Glitz

Trial of Magneto / X-men / Avengers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

15h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

15h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners