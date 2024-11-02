Avengers stars unite to endorse Kamala Harris ahead of US election

The stars of Marvel’s Avengers franchise in a video, which premiered on Vanity Fair Thursday (2 November). Photo: Collected

The stars of Marvel's Avengers franchise have rallied behind Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, voicing their support in a playful endorsement video released less than a week before the US election.

The video, which premiered on Vanity Fair Thursday (2 November), features actors Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Danai Gurira, and Paul Bettany, reports The Guardian.

In the 90-second clip, the actors riff on their Marvel characters while urging fans to vote for Harris.

The video begins with Johansson initiating a group video call, leading to a brainstorming session for a Harris campaign catchphrase. They humorously suggest "Down with Democracy," which they then spin into a brief campaign video with dramatic music and comic-book graphics, ending with a call to vote on 5 November.

Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as the Hulk and as a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with a message: "Don't sit this one out. It's the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women's reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life-saving vaccines. This is real, and it's going to come for you."

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the project, Johansson, who portrayed Black Widow in the MCU, said, "It immediately turned into people trying to one-up each other with one-liners," noting that Ruffalo and Downey Jr. playfully bickered.

She added, "It was wonderful to feel everybody assemble around it, and hopefully it will engage our fans in the process of voting." Johansson initiated the effort by reaching out to her MCU colleagues through their group chat, reminding them of their collective influence and aiming to create "a bit of a viral moment for Kamala."

The Avengers stars join a growing list of celebrities endorsing the Harris/Walz campaign, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Oprah.

Recently, Beyoncé, Madonna, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, LeBron James, and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger also voiced their support.