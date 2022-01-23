Netflix drops first teaser of Korean 'Money Heist'

The casts of the Spanish Crime Thriller Money Heist and “Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area." Photo: Collected

K-drama fans are now over the moon with Netflix unveiling the first trailer of the highly anticipated Korean adaptation of Spanish heist drama "Money Heist"

Titled "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," the series teaser has shared the first look of the casts.

"When My Love Blooms" actor YooJi-tae is seen essaying the iconic role of Professor, while "Squid Game" famed Park Hae-soo, is playing the character of Berlin, the right hand of Professor.

The trailer showed traditional Korean and iconic Salvador Dali mask of Spanish colossal hit "Money Heist" hung off the wall. However, which mask will be adorned by the new Professor is kept under the wraps.

The code names of each cast are revealed near the end of the trailer.

The series is expected to hit Netflix soon.