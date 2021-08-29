Marvel releases ‘Death of Doctor Strange’ trailer

Marvel releases ‘Death of Doctor Strange’ trailer

Marvel Comics has released a brand new trailer for ‘The Death of Doctor Strange’. 

Death of Doctor Strange, Picture: Collected
Death of Doctor Strange, Picture: Collected

Debuting next month, the new upcoming limited series will reveal that the Sorcerer Supreme has been murdered and what it means for the future of the Marvel Comics universe. The new limited series was written by Jed Mackay and artist Lee Gabrett.

The video begins with a vague tease, "You never know which day will be your last," harkening back to imagery of Stephen Strange prior to his days of magic, the video closes out with the caption "It will take the entire Marvel universe to solve the murder of Doctor Strange" and features an image of a coffin drapped in his cloak of levetation.

The Death of Doctor Strange; Picture: Collected
The Death of Doctor Strange; Picture: Collected

'The Death of Doctor Strange' will be a five part issue epic limited series. The first issue will be released on September 22, which will keep fans occupied while waiting for the release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. 

Along with the release of the first official trailer, some never before seen artwork for the upcoming first issue has also been revealed.

 

Doctor Strange / Marvel Comics

