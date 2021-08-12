Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 10:52 am

Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

The female doll made by Mattel is dressed in Presley's "American Eagle" jumpsuit

Reuters
12 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 10:52 am
Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll. Photo: Collected
Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll. Photo: Collected

Barbie is celebrating the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, with a collectible doll.

The female doll made by Mattel is dressed in Presley's "American Eagle" jumpsuit, which features colorful rhinestones, a cape and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.

Elvis' first RCA single, "Heartbreak Hotel," was released in 1956 and became the first Elvis single to sell over 1 million copies, followed by his first album, "Elvis Presley," which went to No. 1 on Billboard's pop album chart.

In 1973 Elvis made television and entertainment history with his "Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite." It was the first, worldwide live satellite broadcast of a concert and seen in about 40 countries by 1 billion to 1.5 billion people.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

