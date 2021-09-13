Singer Alif Alauddin hospitalised with kidney problem

Alif Alauddin, noted singer and daughter of ace musician Alauddin Ali, was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital with kidney complications recently.

The singer is battling with polycystic kidney disease which causes numerous cysts to grow in the kidneys, the singer shared in her Facebook post on 19 August.

Her mother also suffered from the same disease since she was 8 years old, Alif said.

Before admitting to the hospital, Alif said "This is to let you all know that I'm currently waiting for a kidney changing procedure. Things have slowed down because of the pandemic situation. I am in very good hands of Dr Wahab. My dialysis has not started yet but it will any day now."

"I am overwhelmed by your messages and concerns but please do know that I have known about the PKD since my childhood. I have taken care of my mother and dealt with her mental and physical pain. I have seen it all. Trust me when I say this I know more about this disease than many of you. It has been a part of my life, forever.", she added.

She sighed off saying "All I need from you is your solid prayers and love."

Alif also shared that how her husband musician Kazi Faisal Ahmed is spending sleepless nights and supporting her.

Despite fighting the PKD, the singer remained unstoppable.

Recently, the singer paid a tribute to her father on his first death anniversary by voicing the song "Tumi Chole Gecho" written by her father.