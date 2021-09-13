Singer Alif Alauddin hospitalised with kidney problem

Glitz

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:22 pm

Related News

Singer Alif Alauddin hospitalised with kidney problem

The singer is battling with polycystic kidney disease which causes numerous cysts to grow in the kidneys

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:22 pm
Singer Alif Alauddin hospitalised with kidney problem

Alif Alauddin, noted singer and daughter of ace musician Alauddin Ali, was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital with kidney complications recently.  

The singer is battling with polycystic kidney disease which causes numerous cysts to grow in the kidneys, the singer shared in her Facebook post on 19 August. 

Her mother also suffered from the same disease since she was 8 years old, Alif said. 

Before admitting to the hospital, Alif said "This is to let you all know that I'm currently waiting for a kidney changing procedure. Things have slowed down because of the pandemic situation. I am in very good hands of Dr Wahab. My dialysis has not started yet but it will any day now."

"I am overwhelmed by your messages and concerns but please do know that I have known about the PKD since my childhood. I have taken care of my mother and dealt with her mental and physical pain. I have seen it all. Trust me when I say this I know more about this disease than many of you. It has been a part of my life, forever.", she added. 

She sighed off saying "All I need from you is your solid prayers and love." 

Alif also shared that how her husband musician Kazi Faisal Ahmed is spending sleepless nights and supporting her.

Despite fighting the PKD, the singer remained unstoppable. 

Recently, the singer paid a tribute to her father on his first death anniversary by voicing the song "Tumi Chole Gecho" written by her father. 

 

Singer Alif Alauddin / Alif Alauddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues