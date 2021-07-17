'The Simpsons' predicted Richard Branson's space trip in 2014

17 July, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:56 pm

The Simpsons have successfully predicted a number of things including Donald Trump's presidency, Capitol attack, US VP Kamala Harris' inauguration dress, and many more.

The Simpsons&#039; prediction of Richard Branson&#039;s space trip. Photo: Collected
The Simpsons' prediction of Richard Branson's space trip. Photo: Collected

"The Simpsons: has done it again and this time their eerie prediction about Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson voyage into space became true.

Branson's journey into the stage was showcased at the animated comedy back in the 15th installment of Season 25, which aired on March 23, 2014, reports Deadline.

The episode was titled 'The War of Art' saw Richard Branson admiring a painting while floating in the interior of a spaceship.

Before this, The Simpsons has been successful in predicting a number of things including Donald Trump presidency, Capitol attack, US VP Kamala Harris inauguration dress and many more difficult to believe things. 'The Simpsons' had predicted Kamala Harris' inaugural purple outfit 21 years ago. Here's proof

As for Richard Branson, he went into sub-orbital space nine days prior to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin. Richard Branson is not the first rich guy to travel to space, know who it was

