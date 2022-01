Siam-Puja starrer 'Shaan' to hit theatres on Friday

Siam Ahmed and Puja Cherry starrer police action thriller "Shaan" is all set to get a theatrical release on Friday, 7 January.

Earlier, Siam and Puja were seen as an on-screen pair in "Pora Mon 2" and "Dohon"

The A M Rahim directorial film stars veteran actor Misa Sawdagar as an antagonist.

"Shaan" also features Champa, Hasan Imam, Aruna Biswas and Murad Parvez in pivotal roles.