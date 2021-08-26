Shahosh going to censor board again after omitting ‘questionable’ scenes, dialogues

The movie Shahosh, which had earlier in June been declared ineligible for screening due to having offensive scenes and dialogues, will be resubmitted to the censor board after removing the objectionable parts.

Producer of the film Sazaad Khan said, "People assumed that the film has been permanently banned by the censor board, but this is not the case. After submitting the film to the censor board, they objected to a few scenes and dialogues. We have submitted the film again after omitting the objected parts.

"However, due to a delayed appeal, we have to submit the film again. We are taking necessary precautions before submitting it."

Earlier, the censor board had sent a letter to the production house instructing them to appeal for the film again after correcting the offensive dialogues and scenes.

It then rejected its latest plea due to a late appeal.

"Our storyline mainly focuses on the depth of the characters," Sazaad said.

For instance, he said one of the character was a rapist. "We had included offensive language in his dialogues to fit the context of the film," said the producer.

"We have removed violent scenes and offensive dialogues and re-edited the film. We will incorporate a few minor changes and submit it again. I hope we won't face any obstacles after that," he added.

The producer, however, refrained from disclosing the details of omitted scenes as audiences will not see them.

Sazzad also said, "The censor board instructs necessary changes for the betterment of the audience and films. They never ban a cinema".

In an earlier circular signed by Saiful Islam, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Information, it read, "the film had been rejected in violation of Section 4B (1) of the Censorship of Films Act, 1973 (Amendment, 2006). At the same time, the photo exhibitions for the film have been banned across the country."

Jasim Uddin, vice president of censor board, said, "After watching the film, we have advised them to make necessary amendments as we thought it was inappropriate for screening. But, they did not appeal on the due time.

He said there was scope for the film to be resubmitted again after taking corrective measures.

Mustafizur Rahman Noor, Nazia Haque Orsha and many other young artists will be seen in this film.