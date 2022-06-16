‘Shahosh’ releases on Chorki today

Photo: Courtesy

'Shahosh', a new Chorki original film starring Mostafizur Noor Imran and Nazia Haque Orsha, is slated for release on Chorki at 8 PM today.

Set in Bagerhat, the movie follows the story of a couple, Nila and Rayhan, played by Orsha and Imran. Their love is put to the test in the aftermath of a storm.

The film was spoken in the local dialect of the region. "This is my city. I am very happy that I had the opportunity to shoot here. " said Imran, who was born and raised in Bagerhat. "People of Bagerhat had not seen any shoots in the past, they have really enjoyed the experience."

"I always enjoy working with fresh stories. When a fiction captures the cultural essence of a locality, it gives an authentic representation of reality," said Nazia Haque Orsha.