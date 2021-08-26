Sanyat’s second single ‘You and Me’ awaits global release

Noted singer Sanyat Sattar's second single, 'You and Me', will be released on global platforms on August 29.

Sanyat wrote the lyrics and composed the music in the duet featuring Sarah Billah.

"I had the track and music ready and was looking for a duet partner. Coincidentally, my friend Sarah was in Bangladesh, and I requested her to join me," he said.

Sarah, an accomplished singer herself, has sung many Bengali songs. 'You and Me' is her first one in English.

Sarah Billah. Photo: Collected

"I was a little nervous at first because I haven't sung in English before. But I couldn't turn down my friend," she said. "Sanyat is not only a talented composer and singer but also a terrific music director."

"It's a beautiful song," the singer added.

Sarah's music albums include 'Mom-er Alo' (candlelight) and 'Sudhu Tomake' (only you).

"She's a talented artist and did a fantastic job," Sanyat said. "I hope listeners will enjoy the song."

Sanyat dropped his first single 'Love Blinded' in July. Anurup Aich wrote the lyrics while Sanyat was the composer and music director.

'You and Me', another electropop genre song, will be released under the banner of Australia-based record distributor Gaan Baksho Music on more than 230 platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.