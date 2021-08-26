Sanyat’s second single ‘You and Me’ awaits global release

Glitz

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 10:53 am

Related News

Sanyat’s second single ‘You and Me’ awaits global release

The track will be available on over 230 platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 10:53 am
Sanyat’s second single ‘You and Me’ awaits global release

Noted singer Sanyat Sattar's second single, 'You and Me', will be released on global platforms on August 29.

Sanyat wrote the lyrics and composed the music in the duet featuring Sarah Billah. 

"I had the track and music ready and was looking for a duet partner. Coincidentally, my friend Sarah was in Bangladesh, and I requested her to join me," he said.

Sarah, an accomplished singer herself, has sung many Bengali songs. 'You and Me' is her first one in English.

Sarah Billah. Photo: Collected
Sarah Billah. Photo: Collected

"I was a little nervous at first because I haven't sung in English before. But I couldn't turn down my friend," she said. "Sanyat is not only a talented composer and singer but also a terrific music director."

"It's a beautiful song," the singer  added.

Sarah's music albums include 'Mom-er Alo' (candlelight) and 'Sudhu Tomake' (only you).

"She's a talented artist and did a fantastic job," Sanyat said. "I hope listeners will enjoy the song."

Sanyat dropped his first single 'Love Blinded' in July. Anurup Aich wrote the lyrics while Sanyat was the composer and music director.

'You and Me', another electropop genre song, will be released under the banner of Australia-based record distributor Gaan Baksho Music on more than 230 platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Sanyat Sattar / You and me

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

21h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

21h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 