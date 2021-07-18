Sanyat and Anurup Aich’s ‘Love Blinded’ on international platforms

Academic-turned-singer Sanyat Sattar and renowned songwriter Anurup Aich have collaborated to produce their first English-language EDM song 'Love Blinded'.

The song is produced under the banner of the Australia-based record distributor Gaan Baksho Music.

Listeners can enjoy the song 'Love Blinded' on 280 digital platforms including music streaming giant Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, JioSaavn, Last.fm, YouTube, Pandora, SoundCloud, Tidal, and TuneIn.

Anurup Aich has written the song while the tune and music have been composed by Sanyat himself.

Anurup Aich is a popular lyricist of the country who has penned down songs for popular singers including, Ayub Bachchu, James, and Hasan. While Sanyat has an EDM album of 8 English-language songs called 'Electroworld' with which he made his mark on the electronic music world.