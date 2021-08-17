Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to head to Russia for ‘Tiger 3’

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 11:02 am

‘Tiger 3’ also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and fans are eager to see his face off with Salman

Salman Khan and Katrina. Photo: Collected
Salman Khan and Katrina. Photo: Collected

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are heading to Russia on Wednesday (August 18) to shoot the international leg of Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger 3'.

The 45-day gruelling schedule filled with breath-taking action sequences will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least five international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

Given the pandemic and how strict Yash Raj Films has been about maintaining a bio bubble, Aditya Chopra is flying the cast and crew via a jumbo charter.

'Tiger 3' also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and fans are eager to see his face off with Salman.

Emraan has been training like a beast at the gym and his photos from his workout sessions have seriously given fans all the excitement that they need.

On the other hand, a few weeks back, Salman casually announced the film in a workout post and claimed that he is prepping for 'Tiger 3'.

