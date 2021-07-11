Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan to unite for Vikram Vedha remake

11 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 11:18 am

Hrithik and Saif. Photo: Collected
Hrithik and Saif. Photo: Collected

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake. The film producers have planned to released it next September.

Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil neo-noir thriller, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake will be produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios, the producers behind the original.

"The Hindi remake with Hrithik and Saif is in advanced pre-production stage and will most likely go on floors next month. We are looking to release it on September 30, 2022," a source told PTI.

Madhavan played a cop named Vikram while Sethupathi played gangster Vedha. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also direct the Hindi remake.

On Friday, Hrithik began work on Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The action-drama will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with Hrithik in War. He is also working on fourth instalment of his superhero franchise, Krrish.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. He is also reuniting with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut to play Lankesh in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

