Ryan Reynolds says yes to 'Free Guy' sequel

Glitz

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 12:19 pm

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend pulling in $28.4 million

Ryan Reynolds in &#039;Free Guy&#039;. Photo: Collected
Ryan Reynolds in 'Free Guy'. Photo: Collected

Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Free Guy" just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.

After topping the opening weekend box office this week it's no surprise that many were wondering when 20th Century Studios and Disney would greenlight a sequel to "Free Guy".

Ryan Reynolds is certainly enthusiastic for one and based on a recent Twitter post, it could be coming quicker than you think.

Over the weekend, Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.

The film's director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own "Yuuuuuuuup."

In the movie, Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game. 

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening.
 

