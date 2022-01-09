Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in biopic

Oscar-nominated actor Rooney Mara will star as Audrey Hepburn, the iconic diva from the Golden Age of Hollywood, in a forthcoming Apple Studios biopic.

The biopic will be directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed "Call me by your name" in 2017. Mara will also serve as one of the producers of the film, reports the Variety.

Audrey Hepburn, the legendary star of Hollywood who died in 1993, at the age of 63 after battling cancer, won the hearts of millions all around the world with classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Roman Holiday," "My Fair Lady," and "Sabrina."

Audrey Hepburn wearing Little Black Dress by Givenchy in 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's," Photo: Collected

She also had a tremendous influence on fashion. The little black Givenchy dress worn by Audrey during the opening scenes of "Breakfast at Tiffany's," in 1961 became an instant trend during that era.

Hepburn was also known for her international charity work as a Goodwill Ambassador for Unicef and received EGOT status by winning Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscars for her career spanning over four decades.

Rooney Mara was recently seen in Guillermo Del Toro's "Nightmare Alley."

The 36-year-old actor is best known for her roles in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "Carol," both of which earned her Oscar nominations.