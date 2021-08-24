Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Glitz

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:48 pm

Drummer Charlie Watts performs during the kick-off show of the Rolling Stones&#039; &quot;No Filter&quot; tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. June 21. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Drummer Charlie Watts performs during the kick-off show of the Rolling Stones' "No Filter" tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. June 21. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died aged 80.

The music legend passed away just weeks after pulling out of the band's US tour following an emergency heart operation, reports the Sun.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Charlie's London publicist Bernard Doherty said, 'It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time," added Doherty. 

