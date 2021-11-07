Deadliest concert accidents before Astroworld 

The deadly tragedy at Astroworld Festival, which left at least eight fans dead in Houston, is harrowing, to say the least.

However, as disturbing as it might sound, this is not the first time a live music event ended with a high body count.

Mela ground rap concert in Kalim, India. Photo: Collected

Even in neighbouring India, at least two people were killed and five injured in a stampede before a rap concert at Mela Ground in Kalimpong. This incident took place in January this year.

Below is a list of deadly events that are considered some of the worst disasters at concerts in music history, courtesy of the Rolling Stones.

Rolling Stones: The Altamont Speedway Free Festival

5 December 1969

A Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway in the US left at least four dead during and after the event.

The Rolling Stones had planned to wrap up their 1969 United States tour with a free event at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, with special guests like Grateful Dead, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.

However, when the city objected, they were forced to move the concert to the Altamont Speedway at the last minute.

The Hells Angels were hired as security, creating an ugly scene that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Meredith Hunter. Two other fans were killed in a hit-and-run car accident, while another drowned in a canal while under the influence of LSD.

Aftermath of the Who concert in Cincinnati. Photo: Collected

The Who: Cincinnati Riverfront Coliseum

3 December 1979

Stampede cost the lives of at least 11 fans at The Who's concert at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati of Ohio in the US.

About 18,000 fans gathered to see the group on their first tour since the death of drummer Keith Moon.

The incident took place as there were no reserved seats so fans had shown up early to jockey for the best spots. Though the show went on as planned and the band wasn't informed until it was over.

Cincinnati didn't even allow a general-admission floor event for decades, until a 2002 Bruce Springsteen concert.

20th anniversary of Roskilde disaster. Photo: Collected

Pearl Jam: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

30 June 2000

The exact cause of the crush that killed nine fans during Pearl Jam's set at the 2000 Roskilde Festival has never been fully explained.

The disaster might have originated from a culmination of factors that include wet grounds, a rush towards the stage, crowd surfers falling to the ground, and a general atmosphere of chaos.

Pearl Jam suspended the show after 45 minutes when they learned what was happening.

Station nightclub fire scene, viewed from above immediately after the incident. Photo: Collected.

Great White: West Warwick Station, Rhode Island

20 February 2003

The Station at West Warwick was engulfed in flames as the pyrotechnic mistakenly ignited acoustic foam near the stage immediately after the show started. 100 fans were burned alive in the ensuing chaos.

Great White's tour manager, Daniel Michael Biechele, plead guilty to 100 counts of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and was released on parole after serving less than two.

It remains the fourth-deadliest nightclub disaster in American history.

A recent Mawazine festival. Photo: Collected

Mawazine musical festival: Rabat, Morocco

23 May 2009

Following the final event of Mawazine festival, fans flooded towards the exits and a wire fence collapsed. A stampede broke out that left 11 fans dead and 40 injured.

The music event featured performances by Kylie Minogue, Stevie Wonder, and Alicia Keys. It wrapped up with an event at Hay Nahda stadium headlined by Moroccan pop star Abdelaziz.

Despite the tragic incident the festival continued every year until the pandemic hit.

During the Love Parade disaster. Photo: Collected

Love Parade: Duisburg, Germany

24 July 2010

On a fateful day, tens of thousands of EDM fans crammed into a 260-yard tunnel that was the only access point. The stampede resulted in 21 people dying.

Nobody was held officially responsible.