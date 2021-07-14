Riaz, Sporshia to host BTV’s Anandamela this Eid

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:24 pm

Bangladesh Television (BTV) will air its Eid special TV show "Anandamela" on Eid-ul-Azha. This Eid's edition will be hosted by Riaz and Sporshia, both popular faces in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry.

The show, featuring a number of entertaining sessions, will air on Eid day after the 10 pm English news on BTV.

Meherin, Alif Alauddin, and Armin Musa will play a medley of three songs of Azam Khan, Bangladesh's  King of Rock.

Also, Nusrat Faria, Mahia Mahi, and Bidya Sinha Mim will pay a dance tribute to five popular actors of Bangladeshi cinema.

Add to that, a programme that will showcase three social awareness raising plays starring several contemporary and popular actors.

This year's Anandamela is being produced by Hasan Riyadh and El Ruma Akhter and the script for it is written by Litu Shakhawat.

