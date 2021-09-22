Revolutionary Charu Majumdar’s son claims Jaya and Nawauddin’s web series based on distorted history

Renowned revolutionary Charu Majumdar's son Abhijeet Majumdar claimed that the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jaya Hasan starrer web series will distort the history of the Naxalbari uprising if it is made based on Runu Guha Niyogi's controversial book "Shada Ami Kalo Ami."

In an interview with The Business Standard on Wednesday afternoon, Abhijeet said that Runu's book contained inaccurate historical explanations of the Naxalbari uprising and about the capture, torture and imminent death of Charu Majumdar.

Abhijit Majumder, a professor and head of the English department in Siliguri College, is the West Bengal State Secretary for CPI-ML Liberation and a member of the party's central committee.

Abhijeet said, "As a web series will have a global launch, it will reach many people in different parts of the world. So, I would like it to be made after learning the exact history.

"If it is made from Runu Guha's book, it will definitely be controversial and we will protest against it," added Abhijeet.

Abhijeet said, "During the Naxalbari movement, freedom-loving youths were killed and tortured by Indian law enforcement under false pretences of terrorism.

"Police officer Runu Guha Niyogi was one of the prominent perpetrators who was involved in the killings of these youth.

"Not only that, he also sexually and physically abused many women prisoners. Many of the witnesses of these incidents are still alive and many cases have been filed against Runu in this regard," added Abhijeet.

Abhijeet further said that there are hundreds of books on the Naxalbari uprising yet the director Sayantan Mukherjee decided to choose the book with a wrong interpretation of the historic incident.

He said that neither the director nor the production company had contacted him about the series, adding that he was willing to advice and cooperate in making the series on the correct history.

Abhijeet stated that he and his friends have sent messages to Jaya on social media platforms about the incident and are trying to reach Nawazuddin.

In this regard, Abhijeet said, "As actors, it is normal for you to act in commercial films. We just want to let you know who Runu Guha Niyogi was and what the situation of West Bengal was at that time when the state apparatus launched its attack on the youth. You may not know the exact history."

In the series, Nawazuddin will play the role of Charu Majumdar, while Jaya will play Charu's wife Lila Majumdar.

The plot of the web series is based on the 1967 Naxalbari uprising, which was led by the Indian revolutionary leader, Charu Majumdar and will be dubbed in Bangla, Hindi and English.