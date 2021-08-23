Oyshee releases new song ‘Mon Nodi’

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 01:53 pm

The folk song “Mon Nodi” is available for streaming at MR Bestmedia Youtube channel

Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee. Photo: Collected
Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee. Photo: Collected

National award-winning singer Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee released her latest song "Mon Nodi" on Youtube.

Penned by Abdul Awal Reaz and tuned by Ziauddin Alam, Oyshee's melodious voice gives soul into the ethereal folk song.

The "Mayare" singer expressed her excitement over the release of her latest single. 

"The words, melody, and music of 'Mon Nodi" are different. I had a great time voicing the song and I hope everyone would love this rendition as well," Oyshee said.

The folk song "Mon Nodi" is available for streaming at the MR Bestmedia Youtube channel.

