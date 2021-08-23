Oyshee releases new song ‘Mon Nodi’

National award-winning singer Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee released her latest song "Mon Nodi" on Youtube.

Watch the song here

Video of Mon Nodi | মন নদী | Oyshee | Official New Music Video | With Lyrics | Bangla New Folk Song 2021

Penned by Abdul Awal Reaz and tuned by Ziauddin Alam, Oyshee's melodious voice gives soul into the ethereal folk song.

The "Mayare" singer expressed her excitement over the release of her latest single.

"The words, melody, and music of 'Mon Nodi" are different. I had a great time voicing the song and I hope everyone would love this rendition as well," Oyshee said.

The folk song "Mon Nodi" is available for streaming at the MR Bestmedia Youtube channel.