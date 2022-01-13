Oni Hasan ties the knot

Popular guitarist Oni Hasan has recently tied the knot.

Posting a picture of his marriage certificate written in Chinese, the former guitarist of Warfaze shared the news from his official Facebook account.

"And your boy is officially married," Oni captioned the post.

Oni Hasan left Warfaze after 8 years and went to China citing personal reasons.

The talented guitarist is actively making music and ruling YouTube with his mesmerising tunes.

Ovi is currently a featured artist of Kiesel (formerly called Carvin), a brand that makes custom guitars.