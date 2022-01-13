Oni Hasan ties the knot

Glitz

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

Oni Hasan ties the knot

Posting a picture of his marriage certificate written in Chinese, the former guitarist of Warfaze shared the news from his official Facebook account

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 02:51 pm
Oni Hassan ties the knot. Photo: Facebook
Oni Hassan ties the knot. Photo: Facebook

Popular guitarist Oni Hasan has recently tied the knot.

Posting a picture of his marriage certificate written in Chinese, the former guitarist of Warfaze shared the news from his official Facebook account.

"And your boy is officially married," Oni captioned the post. 

Oni Hasan left Warfaze after 8 years and went to China citing personal reasons.

The talented guitarist is actively making music and ruling YouTube with his mesmerising tunes.

Ovi is currently a featured artist of Kiesel (formerly called Carvin), a brand that makes custom guitars. 

Oni Hasan / Warfaze / married

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

2h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

4h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

10m | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

20m | Videos
Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

2h | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found