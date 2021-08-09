Ogroj features Ataur Rahman’s remarkable career

IPDC Finance Limited has recently aired the 22nd episode of 'Ogroj' featuring the prolific playwright and renowned theatre personality Ataur Rahman.

They shared snippets of his illustrious career in the world of culture and drama, reads a press release.



Besides his involvement with drama and theatre, Ataur Rahman is also a television actor, writer, poet, and a pioneer of the post-independence theatre movement in Bangladesh.

He has written, acted, and directed numerous plays and stage adaptations in his remarkable career spanning over 35 years.

Ataur Rahman was the General Secretary and later the President of Bangladesh Centre of the International Theatre Institute. He is also the former president of the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.



In 2001, Ataur Rahman was awarded the 'Ekushey Padak,' and in 2021, he received the highest state award, 'Swadhinata Padak' (Independence Award).

He has also received several other awards and accolades for his significant contributions to the field of drama and direction, including the 'Chakrabak Award,' the 'Loko Natyadal Gold Medal,' 'Anyadin & Impress Telefilm Award' and the 'Amalendu Biswas Memorial Award.'

Additionally, he has received the Bangla Academy Fellowship and has been honored by leading institutions in drama.



Speaking about the show, The Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, Mominul Islam, said "Ataur Rahman has taken Bangladeshi drama and theatre to new heights with his impeccable acting and direction."



'Ogroj' is a unique online show that celebrates the journeys of great personalities who have thrived in their respective fields through perseverance and a strong sense of purpose since independence.

Anis A. Khan, one of the pioneers of the country's banking sector, leads the conversations of this highly acclaimed online program of IPDC.

