No Time To Die cast reveal where they want Bond to go next

After 15 years since Daniel Craig's first portrayal of Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, the latest 007 film acts as Daniel Craig's swan song to his career-defining role as Ian Fleming's iconic MI6 super-spy.

'No Time to Die' debuted in the US on 8 October and eventually passed F9 as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2021, though 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is soon coming for its throne.

Set five years after the events 2015's 'Spectre', Bond's latest adventure finds him on sabbatical from active MI6 service, though he is pulled back in by an old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), and his colleague Logan Ash (Billy Magnussen), who task Bond with finding a kidnapped MI6 scientist, Valdo Obruchev (David Dencik), responsible for creating a dangerous nanoweapon.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the cast of No Time to Die revealed where they want to see everyone's favorite MI6 super-spy go next.

Magnussen kicked things off with some pure frivolity, though Dencik and Harris took the question more seriously, the former of the two saying they should honor the "entire Bond heritage" and what Craig recently brought to the character.

The Eve Moneypenny actress just wants them to do "whatever works best for the franchise."

Producer Barbara Broccoli recently said she is open to casting a non-binary 007, though she has said in the past that she doesn't think a woman should play James Bond and the actor should be British.

While there appears to be some restrictions on who they cast, it's anyone's guess where they will decide to take the franchise next.