Nirab-Sporshia to pair up in upcoming science fiction film ‘Jolkiron’

Popular actor Md Shakhawat Hossain Nirab and Orchita Sporshia are all set to pair up in HR Habib directorial science fiction flick "Jolkiron".

The first look of the film was revealed on Sunday (2 January) at a restaurant in the capital, reports the UNB.

The poster revealing ceremony was attended by the lead pair Nirab and Sporshia along with HR Habib, Syed Hasan Imam, Arman Parvez Murad, Rashed Mamun Opu, Sohanur Rahman Sohan and others.

Alongside directing, HR Habib has also written the story, script and screenplay of the film.

"The film follows the science fiction genre but it won't follow the conventional trend as it will be made in situational comedy style to attract the audiences of all ages," HR Habib said.

"The country's film is moving with new enthusiasm with many unique stories being portrayed on the big screen. Jolkiron will reflect the contemporary era on-screen," Nirab said.

Sporshia said: "As I always like to explore something unique, this film's story is exactly what I was looking for"

"Being able to collaborate with the co-stars I love working with is a cherry on top," she quipped.

The cast of the science fiction film Jolkiron includes Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, HR Habib, Pranab Das, Angelina Lopez, and Grezila Rashid among others.

Director Habib said the shooting for the film is set to begin soon.