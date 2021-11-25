Mithila’s debut film 'Omanush' gets censor board clearance

Anonno Mamun's directorial film "Omanush" starring Rafiath Rashid Mithila in lead has received clearance from censor board.

The film marking Mithila's acting debut in film is expected to release in December.

Omanush. Photo: Collected

The film also stars Nirob, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Misha Saudagar, Nawshaba, Anand Khaled, Rashed Mamun Apu among others.

The crew of Omanush. Photo: Collected

Mithila will portray a character who recently returned from abroad, while Nirob will be seen essaying the role of a robber in the film.

Anonno Mamun wants to release his 16th film in December if he gets available slots, reports a local media.