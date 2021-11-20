Meghan Markle gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show

Glitz

AP/UNB
20 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 11:30 am

Related News

Meghan Markle gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show

“I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in,” Meghan said of her second Thanksgiving in California with Prince Harry and, now, their two kids

AP/UNB
20 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Meghan Markle in Ellen DeGeneres&#039; talk show Photo: AP/UNB
Meghan Markle in Ellen DeGeneres' talk show Photo: AP/UNB

It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she'll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself.

"I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in," Meghan said of her second Thanksgiving in California with Prince Harry and, now, their two kids.

Meghan and DeGeneres, who met at a pet store more than a decade ago, chatted about Halloween (Archie was a dinosaur and baby Lili a skunk), and more serious issues like Meghan's work to push for federal paid family leave. And she said Harry has taken nicely to the California lifestyle in Montecito, where Ellen is one of their neighbours.

"He loves it," Meghan said. "We're just happy."

Meghan got Ellen-style goofy when she donned an earpiece so Ellen could tell her what to say and do as she perused the wares of three vendors on the studio lot. Meghan mewed in cat ears, devoured hot sauce on crackers like a chipmunk and held a huge crystal to her face — all after a pretend assistant told the trio of sellers to treat her just like everybody else. They could barely keep from laughing.

"Let Mommy taste some. My boo loves hot sauce," Meghan told one seller with a table full of hot sauces. "Mommy wants some heat."

Later on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Ellen and Meghan welcomed Brittany Starks, a Tennessee mother and hairdresser who gave back after being helped herself through hard times by braiding the hair of schoolchildren for free. Since, she has started a charity, A Twist of Greatness.

The show and philanthropy partner TisBest donated $20,000 to her cause. Meghan and Harry matched it with another $20,000.

"We were so touched by your story," Meghan told Starks, giving her a hug.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show / Meghan Markle / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  