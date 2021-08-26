The Matrix 4 officially titled ‘Resurrections’

The official title for the upcoming Matrix sequel is The Matrix Resurrections. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, after dying at the end of the original trilogy.

Plot details surrounding their grand return remain under wraps, but it has been widely assumed that the title Resurrections, which has long been rumored, hints at their reappearance.

Lana Wachowski is returning to direct the upcoming sequel but this time she's going it alone - the original trilogy was directed by Lana alongside her sister, Lilly Wachowski.

Jada Pinkett Smith will also return for The Matrix 4 as Niobe and she, Reeves, and Moss will be joined by a slew of fresh faces.

Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci are all set to star.

The film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max this December, 18 years after the trilogy concluded with The Matrix Revolutions.