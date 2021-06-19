Laurence Fishburne adamantly says that he will not be playing Morpheus again in Matrix 4

Laurence Fishburne has said that he is not involved with the upcoming Keanu Reeves film, The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 has a lot of mystery surrounding it. Nobody seems to know what the movie is about other than the fact that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return, despite the fact that the latter clearly dying in the third film and Neo's fate being left unresolved.

Laurence Fishburne will not be reprising his role as Morpheus in The Matrix 4 for unclear reasons. The actor was asked if he was genuinely engaged in the film during a recent interview with Jake's Take. When he revealed he wasn't a part of it, he said that anyone interested in learning why can contact filmmaker Lana Wachowski.

Directed by Lana Wachowski from a script she co-wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchel, the upcoming The Matrix sequel stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, and Brian J. Smith.

The Matrix and its two sequels collectively earned $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Matrix 4 is currently set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.