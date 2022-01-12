Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor breakup after 4 years of dating?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly parted their ways. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly parted their ways after dating for four years.

The couple had recently spent their vacation in Maldives and filled their Instagram accounts with their vibrant pictures from the trip.

The duo become the talk of the town since their relationship caught the public eye.

However, Arjun Kapoor had sternly defended all the criticism.

He called it a "silly thought process" to "contextualise a relationship" on the basis of age.

The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2019.

According to BollywoodLife.com Malaika has isolated herself for the last six days.

However, it is not confirmed yet if she is avoiding the public eye due to their breakup or has self-quarantined herself for health issues.

The source also said, Arjun Kapoor has visited cousin Rhea Kapoor, who lives near Malaika's residence, recently; yet he refrained from dropping by Malaika's home.