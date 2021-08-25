Mahiya Mahi to star in web series ‘Mafia’

Popular Dhallywood actor Mahiya Mahi who debuted into the world of web series with Shihab Shaheen's "Morichika" has bagged her next OTT project.

The actor has been cast for Shaheen Shumon's gangster web series "Mafia" alongside Zahid Hasan, reports Jagonews24.

The big-budget web series will revolve its storyline around a love story set in the world of criminals.

Filming of the 150-episode web series has already started in the capital's Uttara from 22 August.

Besides Mahiya Mahi and Zahid Hasan in pivotal roles, the web series also stars a series of talented actors such as Anisur Rahman Milon, Shamol Mawla, Raaha Tanha Khan, Mou Khan, Orsha to name among others.

Recently, the director has also signed up Misha Saudagar, Mamnun Hasan Emon and Achol alongside Mahi for the web series.

Produced by Selim Khan under the banner of Shapla Media International, the web series will be released on Shapla Media's YouTube channel and app.