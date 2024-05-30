Country now under grip of mafias, looters: Fakhrul

Fakhrul, accompanied by BNP leaders and workers, paid homage to its founder and late President Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath, marking his 43rd death anniversary on Thursday (30 May). Photo: UNB

Bangladesh is now completely under the grip of mafias and plunderers, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged today (30 May).

"Bangladesh is now entirely under the control of offenders, looters, and mafias. On one hand, they [govt] are snatching political rights of people, on the other, they are destroying the economy," he said.

Talking to reporters on the premises of Zaiur Rahman's grave, the BNP leader also said the current government's main goal is to turn Bangladesh into a failed state by depleting its assets.

Fakhrul said their party and other opposition parties have continued their movement against the current regime.

"Inshallah, we will emerge victorious in this struggle," he said.

Earlier, Fakhrul, accompanied by BNP leaders and workers, paid homage to its founder and late President Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath, marking his 43rd death anniversary.

They also participated in a milad and doa mahfil seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Zia and the good health of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Fakhrul said they came to pay tribute to their party founder and great leader Ziaur Rahman when democracy is completely exiled in Bangladesh.

The BNP leader also said the ruling Awami League has taken away the voting rights of the people by using various tactics and usurped power to restore one-party rule in a different manner.

"So, on the anniversary of his (Zia's) martyrdom, we have taken an oath that we, the young, the old, and the women, will intensify the movement that is going on now to protect our rights, the independence, and sovereignty of the country. We will establish a pro-people government by defeating this terrible monstrous regime through this movement," Fakhrul said.

Ziaur Rahman, who founded the BNP in 1978, was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on 30 May 1981.

The BNP and its associate bodies chalked out various programs, including discussion meetings, seminars, photo exhibitions, wearing black badges, publishing newspaper supplements, and distributing food and relief materials to the destitute, to observe the day with due respect.

On the occasion, black flags were hoisted, and party flags were kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party and its associate bodies, including the Nayapaltan headquarters at 6:00am.