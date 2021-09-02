Kiss postpones concerts after Gene Simmons tests Covid positive

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:17 pm

Kiss postpones concerts after Gene Simmons tests Covid positive

Simmons’ symptoms are said to be mild, and Kiss’s tour is set to start up again on 9 September at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:17 pm
Gene Simmons of rock band Kiss has tested positive for covid. Photo: Collected
Gene Simmons of rock band Kiss has tested positive for covid. Photo: Collected

Kiss's next four concerts have been postponed because Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, just five days after the band had to cancel a show because Paul Stanley had tested positive.

The band made the announcement Tuesday, saying that the musicians and crew members will have to stay at home and self-isolate for the next 10 days. Simmons' symptoms are said to be mild, and Kiss's tour is set to start up again on 9 September at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif.

Read the band's full statement below:

"Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly," the band said in a statement.

In a tweet on Monday, Stanley said "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now." After Stanley announced he'd tested positive, the band said in a statement that all of the members and crew were vaccinated.

The tour, titled "The Final Tour Ever: End of the Road," is set to run through the beginning of October in the US, followed by a Kiss Kruise in Miami on 29 October and a Las Vegas run of 12 shows starting 29 December at the Zappos Theatre. Other international dates are scheduled through July 2022.

 

