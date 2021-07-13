Kishwar sways judges with ‘Panta Bhat, Aloo Bhorta’ as her finale dish

The grand finale episode which was divided into two parts on Monday and Tuesday showcased the contestants Kishwar, Justin and Pete fighting for the top spot.

In the first round, Kishwar cooked Pandan wrapped Whiting fish with Duck fat Mushrooms and Kohlrabi salad. Unfortunately Kishwar scored only 21 on that round.

However, in the second round, Kishwar put forward a hearty but delicious Bangladeshi food called smoked rice water with Aloo bhorta and Sardines. This dish scored 30/30 from the judges.

She also used the white Soy to marinate the fish with ginger, cumin and coriander with a side of salsa on the plate.

On describing the dish, Kishwar told the judges that "This is the type of food that you wouldn't see in a restaurant anywhere. So it feels scary but it also feels extremely rewarding to do this as my finale dish."

Melissa called Kishwar's Smoked rice water with Aloo bhorta and Sardines "A powerful dish. To have the heart and soul of the dish be all about something as simple as rice and water and seasonings. You know it is powerful with history and it is powerful with flavour."

Andy called the dish a "beautiful contrast between the beautiful pillowy potato, the rice, the smoked water and then that oily fish with that crust on top of it was truly great."

In the first part of the grand finale, Pete scored the highest in the score chart with 53 while coming in second Kishwar scored 51 and in third Justin got 50 points.

