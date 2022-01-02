Kardashians reveal title and teaser of their new reality show

Kardashians reveal title and teaser of their new reality show

Kris Jenner and her daughters- Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner- will soon be seen in a new reality show

Kardashians to star on a new reality show. Photo: Collected
Kardashians to star on a new reality show. Photo: Collected

After twenty seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family is coming up with a new reality show based on their lives this year. On 1 January, the sisters - Kim, Khloe,Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie - as well as their mother Kris were seen in the teaser of their new show, titled The Kardashians.

"When the countdown to the New Year ends, the countdown to the new show begins," tweeted Hulu, the network which will stream the show, along with a video of the six women wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

"Happy New Year! We'll see you soon," Kris Jenner tweeted while resharing the video. Kim Kardashian also tweeted the video with the caption reading, "Coming soon…" Hulu did not announce a release date for the show. Outside the US, the show will stream on Dinsey+ Hotstar.

The family was first seen in the hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which began airing in 2007 and concluded last year after twenty seasons. The show increased the profile of the socialite sisters, launching each of them into successful careers as entrepreneurs and models. 

Production on The Kardashians began in October 2021, months after the original series wrapped up. Kris Jenner had announced the family's 'multi-year partnership' with Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar last year. "Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021," she had tweeted in April 2021. As per unconfirmed reports, the Kardashian-Jenners have signed the deal, which is worth $150 million.

The new show will not be short on drama, viewers have speculated, as it covers a tumultuous and eventful phase in the life of the family. It may include events such as Kim and Kanye West's muddy divorce and Kim's subsequent relationship with Pete Davidson, Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker, as well as Kylie's second pregnancy.

