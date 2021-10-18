Kajol Arefin Ome announces season 4 of ‘Bachelor point’

Producer Kajal Arefin Ome stirred speculation of the colossal hit drama "Bachelor Point" season 4.

On Monday, Kajal posted a Facebook status captioned "4". He has announced the arrival of a brand new season, reported Jago news.

Earlier, season 3 of "Bachelor Point" was announced to be the last season.

The audience could not digest the melancholy of the drama ending with Kaabila's arrest. They have been flooding the crew of "Bachelor Point" with requests for another season.

"Bachelor Point" is a story of young bachelors from different districts of Bangladesh who encounter numerous challenges while living independently in Dhaka.

Ziaul Hoque Polash, Mishu Sabbir, Chashi Alam and Shamim Hasan Sarkar's roles in "Bachelor Point" created a huge buzz among the viewers.

The hit drama streamed on Dhrubo TV, a popular YouTube-based Bangladeshi drama channel.