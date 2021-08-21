Japan action star Sonny Chiba dies from COVID-19 complications

Japanese action star Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died in hospital from complications related to COVID-19, public broadcaster NHK said late on Thursday. He was 82.

Chiba a martial artist and imposing actor known for his legendary fight scenes was best known in the West for his role as sword maker Hattori Hanzo in the "Kill Bill" series of films.

Chiba mastered martial arts during the 1960s and had black belts in 6 martial arts. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also recognised him as a "legend".