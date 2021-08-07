‘Hunger Games’ prequel film to start production in first half of 2022

Glitz

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 10:32 am

Related News

‘Hunger Games’ prequel film to start production in first half of 2022

The film will be based on Suzanne Collins' novel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 10:32 am
‘Hunger Games’ prequel film. Photo: Collected
‘Hunger Games’ prequel film. Photo: Collected

A prequel film to the Hunger Games franchise is in the works, with Lionsgate hoping to begin filming in the first half of 2022. 

The film will be based on Suzanne Collins' novel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', which tells the story of Coriolanus Snow when he was 18, years before he became the dictatorial President of Panem.

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake confirmed the news, saying that the film will be released in late 2023 or early 2024, and that pre-production is "going along really, very well". 

Drake also explained the likelihood that the film will be released in theatres despite the pandemic.

The director of the previous Hunger Games movies, Francis Lawrence, will return to direct Ballad. 

Although no casting has been confirmed, producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are returning to the franchise.

Hunger Games / prequel film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I