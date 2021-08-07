‘Hunger Games’ prequel film to start production in first half of 2022

A prequel film to the Hunger Games franchise is in the works, with Lionsgate hoping to begin filming in the first half of 2022.

The film will be based on Suzanne Collins' novel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', which tells the story of Coriolanus Snow when he was 18, years before he became the dictatorial President of Panem.

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake confirmed the news, saying that the film will be released in late 2023 or early 2024, and that pre-production is "going along really, very well".

Drake also explained the likelihood that the film will be released in theatres despite the pandemic.

The director of the previous Hunger Games movies, Francis Lawrence, will return to direct Ballad.

Although no casting has been confirmed, producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are returning to the franchise.