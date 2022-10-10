Jennifer Lawrence says she lost sense of control post Hunger Games success

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:01 pm

Related News

Jennifer Lawrence says she lost sense of control post Hunger Games success

Jennifer Lawrence has confessed she lost control of herself after the success of Hunger Games in 2012 and thought of every decision as a group decision

Hindustan Times
10 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:01 pm
Photo collected from Jennifer Lawrence&#039;s instagram account
Photo collected from Jennifer Lawrence's instagram account

Jennifer Lawrence is back after her hiatus from movies and plays a soldier struggling with PTSD in her comeback film, Causeway. The actor recently opened up in an interview about how she lost control of herself after the massive success of Hunger Games in 2012 and considered taking a decision at that time only after a discussion with a group of people. 

The actor now claims to have gained her identity back again. "It feels personal for me the first time in a long time," she said while talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival's Screen Talk series, Variety reported.

Talking about the phase after the release of Hunger Games, Jennifer said at the event, "I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012's Silver Lining Playbook], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can't think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control."

After her breakthrough role in Winter Bone in 2010, Jennifer has featured in the X-Men franchise, Darren Aronofsky's Mother, David O Russell's Joy and American Hustle and Adam McKay's 2021 satire Don't Look Up. She now marks her debut as a producer with Causeway, an indie drama, which will start streaming on Apple TV on November 4.

The film sees Jennifer's character, Lynsey, returning from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury sustained in an attack. Reluctantly returning to her hometown and her mother's house to recover, she befriends a local car mechanic (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and finds comfort and cure in the unlikely friendship.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the movie was shot before the pandemic and put an end to Jennifer's brief break from acting. "I started the film when I was engaged. I came back married and pregnant. And, you know, I personally had such a different perception of staying, of home," she said.

Jennifer Lawrence / Hunger Games

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

1h | Videos
Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

17h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

19h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows