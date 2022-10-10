Jennifer Lawrence says she lost sense of control post Hunger Games success

Jennifer Lawrence is back after her hiatus from movies and plays a soldier struggling with PTSD in her comeback film, Causeway. The actor recently opened up in an interview about how she lost control of herself after the massive success of Hunger Games in 2012 and considered taking a decision at that time only after a discussion with a group of people.

The actor now claims to have gained her identity back again. "It feels personal for me the first time in a long time," she said while talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival's Screen Talk series, Variety reported.

Talking about the phase after the release of Hunger Games, Jennifer said at the event, "I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012's Silver Lining Playbook], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can't think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control."

After her breakthrough role in Winter Bone in 2010, Jennifer has featured in the X-Men franchise, Darren Aronofsky's Mother, David O Russell's Joy and American Hustle and Adam McKay's 2021 satire Don't Look Up. She now marks her debut as a producer with Causeway, an indie drama, which will start streaming on Apple TV on November 4.

The film sees Jennifer's character, Lynsey, returning from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury sustained in an attack. Reluctantly returning to her hometown and her mother's house to recover, she befriends a local car mechanic (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and finds comfort and cure in the unlikely friendship.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the movie was shot before the pandemic and put an end to Jennifer's brief break from acting. "I started the film when I was engaged. I came back married and pregnant. And, you know, I personally had such a different perception of staying, of home," she said.